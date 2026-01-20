Prime Focus Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 207.6, down 4.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 18.83% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 207.6, down 4.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Prime Focus Ltd has eased around 5.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1384.6, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

