Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 169.48 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 9.78% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 169.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales169.48146.40 16 OPM %2.192.50 -PBDT6.186.64 -7 PBT6.156.61 -7 NP4.525.01 -10
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:32 PM IST