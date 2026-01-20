Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 20 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 169.48 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 9.78% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 169.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales169.48146.40 16 OPM %2.192.50 -PBDT6.186.64 -7 PBT6.156.61 -7 NP4.525.01 -10

Punjab National Bank posts 13% YoY jump in Q3 PAT; deposits rise to Rs 16.60 lakh crore

Abbott India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jan 20 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

