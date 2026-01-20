Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 169.48 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 9.78% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 169.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.169.48146.402.192.506.186.646.156.614.525.01

