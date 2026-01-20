Punjab National Bank posts 13% YoY jump in Q3 PAT; deposits rise to Rs 16.60 lakh crore

Punjab National Bank has reported 13.1% rise in net profit to Rs 5,100 crore on a 7.2% increase in total income to Rs 37,253 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Net interest income fell by 4.5% to Rs 10,533 crore in the December25 quarter from Rs 11,032 crore recorded in the December24 quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q3 FY26 was 2.52% as against 2.93% for Q3 FY25.

Operating expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 8,074 crore, up 3.2% YoY.

Accordingly, operating profit for Q3 FY26 was Rs 7481 crore, higher by 13% as compared with Rs 6621 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

The bank has made a provision of Rs 1,150 crore in Q3 FY26. It had written back provision amounting to Rs 285 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 6,331 crore, down by 8.3% from Rs 6,906 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The gross NPA ratio improved by 90 basis points YoY to 3.19% as on 31 December 2025 from 4.09% as on 31 December 2024.

The net NPA ratio improved by 9 basis points YoY to 0.32% as on 31 December 2025 from 0.41% as on 31 December 2024.

The provision coverage ratio improved by 22 basis points YoY 96.99% as on 31 December 2025.

The global business of the bank grew by 9.5% to Rs 28,91,528 crore as on 31 December 2025 from Rs 26,39,991 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Global deposits registered a growth of 8.5% YoY basis to Rs 16.60 lakh crore while global advances increased by 10.9% on YoY basis to Rs 12.31 lakh croreas on 31 December 2025.

CRAR improved to 16.77% as on 31 December 2025 from 15.41% as on 31 December 2024, reflecting an increase of 136 basis points.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As on 31 December 2025, the bank has 10,261 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of total branches, the bank has 63.3% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 125.50 on the BSE.

