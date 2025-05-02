Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 429.89 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 2.92% to Rs 108.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 429.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.29% to Rs 315.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 1486.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1243.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales429.89375.27 15 1486.881243.83 20 OPM %31.9232.65 -25.3023.18 - PBDT149.92136.41 10 435.01332.19 31 PBT141.27129.03 9 401.97304.22 32 NP108.34105.27 3 315.24251.61 25
