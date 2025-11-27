Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad alliance roll out 2 lakh units

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), and BMW Motorrad today announced a landmark achievement of 200,000 units produced under their long-term partnership. This milestone highlights the success of the Indo-German collaboration, which has consistently set new benchmarks in the sub-500cc two-wheeler segment and delivered world-class motorcycles to customers worldwide. Since forming the strategic alliance in 2013, the partners have celebrated numerous milestones, reflecting over a decade of shared innovation, quality, and performance excellence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi joins hands with Druid Software to boost enterprise for 5G adoption

Tata Elxsi joins hands with Druid Software to boost enterprise for 5G adoption

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

British Pound near one-month high against weak dollar; GBP/INR futures surpass 118 mark

British Pound near one-month high against weak dollar; GBP/INR futures surpass 118 mark

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat's Fisheries Boom: Export Surge, Coastal Expansion and Rs 1,622-Crore Modernisation Drive

Gujarat's Fisheries Boom: Export Surge, Coastal Expansion and Rs 1,622-Crore Modernisation Drive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon