Monday, January 05, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC Ltd soars 0.28%, rises for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd soars 0.28%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.78% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.93% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NHPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. NHPC Ltd has risen around 9.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36275.65, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84, up 0.14% on the day. NHPC Ltd is up 5.78% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.93% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 26.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for fifth session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for fifth session

Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd spurts 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 0.49%, up for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 0.49%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spurts 0.88%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spurts 0.88%, up for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026BSEB STET Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon