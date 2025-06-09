Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO for modular bridging system

NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO for modular bridging system

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

NIBE has entered into a Licensing Agreement with Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.) (R&DE(E)), Pune, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Transfer of Technology of Modular Bridging System of various lengths from 14m to 46m. This significant milestone reinforces Nibe's commitment to the Government of India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives in the defence sector.

The Modular Bridging System is a state-of-the-art, mechanically launched mobile bridge, developed by DRDO. It is a complex, multi-disciplinary engineering solution capable of rapidly deploying bridge up to spans of 46m to enable the crossing of tracked and wheeled vehicles. The system is specifically designed to address the dynamic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies.

 

Under the terms of the technology transfer, Nibe is licensed to manufacture this critical system in India and sell it within specified Licensing Regions for a period of 10 years. This includes exclusive rights to supply the system to the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in SPVs

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in SPVs

Ganodaya Finlease reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raghunath Prasad Phoolchand reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raghunath Prasad Phoolchand reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Duke Commerce reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Duke Commerce reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon