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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE jumps for second day on successful loitering munition trials

NIBE jumps for second day on successful loitering munition trials

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

NIBE soared 12.86% to Rs 1,460, extending gains for the second consecutive session after the company announced successful Indian Army technical trials for its Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition system.

The stock had already rallied 10.06% in the previous session following the announcement.

NIBE shares have surged 34.74% over the past month, although the stock remains down 4.05% over the last one year.

The company said the Vayu Astra-1 successfully completed technical trials against the Indian Armys request for proposal at Pokhran in Rajasthan and Joshimath (Malari) in Uttarakhand, demonstrating a strike range of 100 km.

During anti-personnel strike trials, the loitering munition carrying a 10 kg warhead hit a target 100 km away in a single attempt with a circular error probable (CEP) of less than one metre. The system also demonstrated abort, attack and re-attack capabilities.

 

NIBE also conducted anti-armor night strike trials using an infrared camera. The system hit the target within a 2-metre CEP in a single attempt. The company said it also demonstrated the capability to transfer operational control from the ground control station to a forward control station located 70 km away.

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In endurance trials conducted at Joshimath, the Vayu Astra-1 achieved flight endurance of over 90 minutes at altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet. The loitering munition was also safely recovered after mission completion for reuse in subsequent flights.

NIBE is engaged in the development, manufacturing and integration of defence systems, with a focus on indigenous defence technologies and exports.

On a consolidated basis, NIBE reported net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales declined 60.26% YoY to Rs 59.08 crore in Q3 December 2025.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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