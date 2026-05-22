Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Delhi Jal Board

Va Tech Wabag secured a medium value Design, Build, Operate (DBO) order, from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) towards Design, Engineering, Construction and Commissioning (EPC), followed by Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of 17 MGD Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Mitraon along with Sludge Dewatering Facility, Pumping Stations and associated piping works.

According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 100 crore to Rs 250 crore.

Commenting on this order win, Natrajan S, Head Sales & Marketing (India Cluster) said, This repeat order from Delhi Jal Board reinforces our commitment to delivering future-ready and environmentally responsible wastewater infrastructure for urban India. We are proud to support Delhi's sustainability goals and towards cleaning river Yamuna through advanced treatment solutions that enhance sanitation, optimize resources, and contribute to the city's long-term water security. We sincerely thank DJB for their continued trust and confidence in us.