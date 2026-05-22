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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramco Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

OCCL Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd and Manali Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2026.

OCCL Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd and Manali Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2026.

Ramco Systems Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 469.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2731 shares in the past one month.

 

OCCL Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 116.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4361 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Dental Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 248.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15304 shares in the past one month.

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John Cockerill India Ltd exploded 15.64% to Rs 6221.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2186 shares in the past one month.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd rose 15.53% to Rs 64.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20938 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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