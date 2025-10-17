Friday, October 17, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE secures Rs 28-cr defence order for breech casing assembly

NIBE secures Rs 28-cr defence order for breech casing assembly

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

NIBE announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 28.08 crore from one of the leading infra and defence company for manufacturing and supply of breech casing assembly.

The order will be executed and delivered in tranches by June 2028.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal under applicable regulations.

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-vehicles.

 

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip rose 1.86% to Rs 1,333.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

