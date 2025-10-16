Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end sharply higher

Japanese markets end sharply higher

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended sharply higher after the Japan Innovation Party emerged as a possible coalition partner for the LDP ahead of a parliamentary vote to decide the prime minister expected next week.

Investors shrugged off data that showed Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly declined month-over-month in August.

The Nikkei average rose 1.27 percent to 48,277. 74 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.62 percent at 3,203.42. Tech stocks surged, with SoftBank Group climbing 8.6 percent and Tokyo Electron adding 4.1 percent.

Renesas Electronics jumped 8.2 percent after reports suggested that the chip maker is working with bankers to explore a sale of its timing division.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 63.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 63.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 63.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 63.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon