Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 3,018 cr

Indian Bank Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 3,018 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Indian Bank reported an 11.51% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,018.22 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2,706.44 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income rose 7.35% YoY to Rs 19,076.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax jumped 12.90% to Rs 4,097.91 crore in the second quarter of FY26 as against Rs 3,629.36 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 5.76% YoY to Rs 16,551 crore in September 2025, up from Rs 16,194 crore in September 2024. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.23% in Q2 FY26, down from 3.39% in Q2 FY25.

 

Operating profit improved by 2.31% YoY to Rs 4,837 crore in September 2025 from Rs 4,728 crore a year earlier. Total provisions fell 32.70% to Rs 739 crore in Q2 FY26, down from Rs 1,098 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Gross Advances increased by 12.65% YoY to Rs 6,20,324 crore in September 2025 from Rs 5,50,644 crore in September 2024.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 16,134.66 crore as on 30 September 2025 as against Rs 19,148 crore as on 30 September 2024.

The bank's net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 982.98 crore as on 30 September 2025 as against Rs 1,445.29 crore as on 30 September 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs declined to 2.60% as of 30 September 2025 from 3.48% as of 30 September 2024. The ratio of net NPAs reduced to 0.16% as of 30 September 2025 from 0.27% as of 30 September 2024.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR, including TWO) improved by 68 bps YoY to 98.28% in September 2025 from 97.60% in September 2024.

During the quarter, total Deposits increased by 12.09% YoY to Rs 7,76,946 crore in the September 2025 as against Rs 6,93,115 crore in September 2024. Current, Savings & CASA deposits grew by 11.40%, 6.59%, and 7.23% YoY respectively

RAM (retail, agriculture & MSME) advances grew by 15.57% YoY to Rs 3,75,660 crore in September 2025 from Rs 3,25,050 crore in September 2024

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.31%. CET-1 stood at 14.80% and Tier I Capital at 15.27% in September 2025

During Q2 FY25, the banks return on assets (RoA) stood at 1.32%, return on equity (RoE) at 19.58 % in September 2025.

The Bank has 5955 domestic branches (including 3 DBUs], out of which 2001are Rural, 1587 are Semi-Urban, 1189 are Urban & 1178 are in Metro category. The Bank has 3 overseas branches &1IBU (Gift City Branch]. The Bank has 5565 ATMs & BNAs and 15598 number of Business Correspondents (BCs).

Indian Bank has many deposit schemes tailored to suit the needs of its customers, both individuals and organizations. Credit/Advances/Loan Schemes specifically designed for its customers. Also, it offers various novel services to customers, both individuals and organizations.

The counter shed 0.43% to Rs 771.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

