Wipro consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 22697.30 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 1.17% to Rs 3246.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 22697.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22301.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22697.3022301.60 2 OPM %19.2620.19 -PBDT4974.105108.60 -3 PBT4282.404277.80 0 NP3246.203208.80 1
