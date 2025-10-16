Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 22697.30 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 1.17% to Rs 3246.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 22697.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22301.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22697.3022301.60 2 OPM %19.2620.19 -PBDT4974.105108.60 -3 PBT4282.404277.80 0 NP3246.203208.80 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 63.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 63.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 63.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 63.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Chinese benchmark end 0.1% higher

Chinese benchmark end 0.1% higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon