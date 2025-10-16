Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 263.65 croreNet profit of Arkade Developers rose 5.58% to Rs 45.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 263.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales263.65201.65 31 OPM %23.9629.06 -PBDT64.1859.40 8 PBT61.5758.39 5 NP45.7843.36 6
