Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD issue on Aug 27

Spandana Sphoorty Financial informed that a meeting of the management committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 27 August 2024, to approve, the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India. The company offers income generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has reported 22% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 129 crore on an 8% increase in total income to Rs 710 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.