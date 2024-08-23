Business Standard
Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD issue on Aug 27

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Spandana Sphoorty Financial informed that a meeting of the management committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 27 August 2024, to approve, the issue and offer of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India. The company offers income generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial has reported 22% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 129 crore on an 8% increase in total income to Rs 710 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.33% to close at Rs 619.75 on Thursday, 22 August 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

