NIFTEM-Kundli Empanelled as PIA under PM VIKAS to Skill 2,110 Minority Youth in Food Processing Across Four States

Under this project, NIFTEM-K will train a total of 2,110 beneficiaries from the minority community under three categories - Multi Skill Technician (Food Processing), Millet Products Processor and Assistant Baking Technician across seven locations in four states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. This intervention seeks to enhance the employability of minority communities and create better livelihood opportunities by providing market and credit linkages to integrate them into the economic mainstream.
The project will provide NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) compliant skill training to the beneficiaries through NCVET (National Council of Vocational Education and Training) approved courses, and will facilitate placement of eligible skilled beneficiaries in some form of employment (wage employment, self-employment or apprenticeship), including opportunities in the organized sector.
