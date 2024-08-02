Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX climbed 11.40% as shares fell.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,700, a discount of 17.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,717.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 293.20 points or 1.17% to 24,717.70.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 11.40% to 14.41.
HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 results: Revenue from ops up 7% at Rs 815 cr

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; Hockey- IND 0-0 AUS in 1st quarter

Of record 72.8 mn ITRs filed, over 50 mn opted for new tax regime: I-T dept

NCLAT approves Byju's settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea

40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon