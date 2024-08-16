Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 6.68% as shares advanced.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,598.05, a premium of 56.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,541.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 397.40 points or 1.65% to 24,541.15.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.68% to 14.40.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary; Know about his life, achievements

Richard Verma, Rich Verma

US deputy secretary of state Verma visits Nepal to strengthen ties

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE news: Bengal CM Mamata leads protest rally in Kolkata, demands justice for RG Kar doctor

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on Oct 1, counting Oct 4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon