Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Sep 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Infosys, Vodafone Idea and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,849.60, a premium of 108.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,741 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 6.70 points or 0.03% to 24,741.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.66% to 10.78.

Infosys, Vodafone Idea and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

