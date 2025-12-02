Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,228.90, a premium of 196.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,032.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 143.55 points or 0.55% to 26,032.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.41% to 11.23.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

