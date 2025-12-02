Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2025.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd lost 6.65% to Rs 97.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 465.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd crashed 6.22% to Rs 3151.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21677 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd tumbled 4.82% to Rs 2602.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd dropped 4.20% to Rs 351. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41627 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd corrected 4.09% to Rs 136.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

