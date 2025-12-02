Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mazda secures Rs 25-cr order from Mumbai-based EPC consultant

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Mazda announced that it has received an order worth Rs 24.50 crore from a leading EPC consultant in Mumbai for the supply of condensers.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled for completion over 11 months from the date of approval of technical drawings and documents. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Mazda is engaged in the business of manufacturing engineering goods like vacuum products, evaporators, pollution control equipment and manufacturing of food products like food colour, various fruit jams & fruit mix powders, etc.

 

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 7.58 crore in Q2 FY26, down 15.6% from Rs 8.98 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 50.84 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter rose 0.47% to Rs 235.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

