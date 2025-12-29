Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX rallied 6.22% to 9.72.

The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 25,955.80, a premium of 13.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,942.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 100.20 points or 0.38% to 25,942.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 6.22% to 9.72.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

STALLION receives environmental clearance for proposed 10,000 MTPA R32 manufacturing plant

STALLION receives environmental clearance for proposed 10,000 MTPA R32 manufacturing plant

Varun Alagh hikes stake in Honasa Consumer

Varun Alagh hikes stake in Honasa Consumer

Nifty ends below 25,950 mark; consumer durables shares decline

Nifty ends below 25,950 mark; consumer durables shares decline

Cartoon Network Classics launched on Airtel Digital TV

Cartoon Network Classics launched on Airtel Digital TV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlinesGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayOTT This WeekCoforge Acquires EncoraIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon