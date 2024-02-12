Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 3.98% as shares slipped.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,696, a premium of 79.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,616.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 166.45 points or 0.76% to 21,616.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.98% to 16.06.
HDFC Bank, Bharat Forge and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
