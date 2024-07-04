Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.65% to 12.86.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 15.65 points or 0.06% to 24,302.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.65% to 12.86.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,375.20, a premium of 73.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,302.15 in the cash market.