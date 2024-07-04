Zydus Life jumps on USFDA nod for BP lowering drug

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 3.89% to Rs 1,137.20 after the drug maker received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ - II, India.

According to IQVIA MAT March 24, Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets had annual sales of $89 million in the United States.

The group now has 398 approvals and has so far filed over 460* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,182.3 crore in Q4 FY24 steeply higher than Rs 296.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 10.44% to Rs 5,533.8 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,010.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The approved drug is reference listed drug of Edarbi tablets. Azilsartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) indicated for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions. Azilsartan medoxomil tablets may be used either alone or in combination with other antihypertensive agents.