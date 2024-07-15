Business Standard
Ashok Leyland wins order worth Rs 981 cr from MSRTC

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Ashok Leyland today announced that it has bagged single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2104 units of Viking passenger bus. This will further contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the bus segment. The value of the order is Rs 981.45 crore
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is one of the largest state transport undertakings in the country with over 15,000 buses. With this order, Ashok Leyland buses will dominate its fleet. These modern, fully built buses will be fully compliant with the latest CMVR standards, will feature AIS 153 compliant body, and will have the proven iGEN6 BS VI OBD II technology with 197 HP H-Series Engine, and Rear Air Suspension, among other significant features. These buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland's exclusive bus body plants with state-ofthe-art technology, and will offer enhanced safety, improved comfort, and a lower total cost of ownership for MSRTC.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

