Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 135.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.45% to Rs 83.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 135.23% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 100.45% to Rs 83.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.83.9541.8867.0353.1351.8421.3951.3321.0540.0617.03