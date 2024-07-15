Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 135.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 100.45% to Rs 83.95 crore
Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 135.23% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 100.45% to Rs 83.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.9541.88 100 OPM %67.0353.13 -PBDT51.8421.39 142 PBT51.3321.05 144 NP40.0617.03 135
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc contributes Rs 13,195 cr to exchequer in FY24

Imran Khan, Imran

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Indian 2 trailer is out

Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie mints 100 cr

CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1 review: Nothing's budget smartphone shakes up segment in style

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon