Nifty June futures trade at premium

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 92.30 points or 0.39% to 23,557.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.11% to 12.97.

Hindustan Aeronautics, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,570, a premium of 12.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,557.90 in the cash market.