Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

India VIX rose 2.54% to 14.02.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,909.20, a premium of 21 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,888.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 253.20 points or 1.01% to 24,888.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.54% to 14.02.

Infosys, One 97 Communications and Asian Paints were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

