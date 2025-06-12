Nifty June futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 2.54% to 14.02.
The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,909.20, a premium of 21 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,888.20 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 253.20 points or 1.01% to 24,888.20.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.54% to 14.02.
Infosys, One 97 Communications and Asian Paints were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.
