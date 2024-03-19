Nifty March futures trade at premium

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Indus Towers were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 21,883.60, a premium of 66.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,817.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 238.25 points or 1.08% to 21,817.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 1.56% to 14.11.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Indus Towers were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

