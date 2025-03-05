Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

BSE, Coforge, and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,445, a premium of 107.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,337.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 254.65 points, or 1.15%, to 22,337.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.15% to 13.67.

BSE, Coforge, and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Happiest Minds Technologies features in NEAT Report on Transforming Core Banking Services

Happiest Minds Technologies features in NEAT Report on Transforming Core Banking Services

Jindal Drilling & Inds jumps after acquiring $75 Mn of jack-up rig

Jindal Drilling & Inds jumps after acquiring $75 Mn of jack-up rig

Hindware Home Innovation gains on incorporating subsidiary

Hindware Home Innovation gains on incorporating subsidiary

Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japanese markets edge up slightly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon