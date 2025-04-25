Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 5.95% to 17.22

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,120, a premium of 80.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 24,039.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 207.35 points or 0.86% to 24,039.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.95% to 17.22.

Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Market decline for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 4906.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

