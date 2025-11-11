Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Forge were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,831.80, a premium of 136.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,694.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 120.60 points or 0.47% to 25,694.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 1.54% to 12.49.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharat Forge were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

