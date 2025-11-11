Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 95.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.40% to Rs 56.18 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 95.42% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.40% to Rs 56.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales56.1877.38 -27 OPM %2.0613.69 -PBDT1.866.03 -69 PBT1.385.56 -75 NP0.214.59 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content