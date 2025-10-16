V R Films & Studios standalone net profit declines 68.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.61% to Rs 2.48 croreNet profit of V R Films & Studios declined 68.29% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.61% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.484.04 -39 OPM %20.1619.31 -PBDT0.360.65 -45 PBT0.110.40 -73 NP0.130.41 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content