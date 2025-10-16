Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI announces new disclosure norms pertaining to related party transactions

SEBI announces new disclosure norms pertaining to related party transactions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued fresh guidelines on minimum information that listed companies are required to provide to their audit committees and shareholders to get related party transaction (RPT) approval.

Under the new framework, companies must clearly justify why a related party transaction (RPT) serves the best interests of the listed entity. They are required to provide valuation or external reports (if any were relied upon), disclose the percentage of the counterpartys annual turnover represented by the transaction (on a voluntary basis), and furnish any other relevant details necessary for the audit committees review and approval.

 

When seeking shareholder approval, the explanatory statement must summarize the information shared with the audit committee, explain how the transaction benefits the company, disclose any loans, advances, or investments involved, and confirm that any valuation or external report will be accessible to shareholders via their registered email, SEBI said in its circular.

This information must be disclosed to both the audit committee and shareholders whenever a proposal for review and approval of an RPT is placed before them.

The circular would become effective immediately, it added.

Also Read

Sensex

Stock Market Close: Sensex up 862 pts; Nifty at 25,585; RIL, bank shares lead

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Nifty Bank up 1%, nears all-time high; SBI, Canara, PNB log 52-week highs

Fund

Fund review: Kotak Large Cap Fund

Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him

Sonu Sood and son Eshaan invest over Rs 3.6 crore in Mumbai-Panvel realty

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

LIVE news: PM Modi arrives in Kurnool for foundation laying ceremony of projects

SEBI has eased disclosure requirements for smaller related party transactions (RPTs) those not exceeding 1% of a companys annual consolidated turnover or ₹10 crore, whichever is lower whether individually or when aggregated with earlier transactions in the same financial year. Such smaller transactions will now be exempt from providing detailed disclosures.

This relaxation follows SEBIs board approval in September of a proposal to reduce the minimum information that companies must furnish to audit committees and shareholders when seeking approval for RPTs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's oilmeal export jumps 40% on year in Sep-25

India's oilmeal export jumps 40% on year in Sep-25

V R Films & Studios standalone net profit declines 68.29% in the September 2025 quarter

V R Films & Studios standalone net profit declines 68.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sammaan Capital allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 400 cr

Sammaan Capital allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 400 cr

BJP, JD(U) release new lists of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

BJP, JD(U) release new lists of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon