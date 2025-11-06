Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

India VIX fell 1.91% to 12.41.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,637.20, a premium of 127.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,509.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 87.95 points or 0.34% to 25,509.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.91% to 12.41.

Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India (SBI) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 25,550 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty ends below 25,550 mark; media shares tumble

Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 415 cr

Abbott India Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 415 cr

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 152.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 152.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon