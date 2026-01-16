Royal Orchid Hotels signs new resort at Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a new resort in the world-renowned wildlife destination of Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. Operating under the Regenta Place brand, this new addition underscores ROHL's commitment to expanding its footprint in premier leisure destinations across India.

Developed by M/S VACAN HAUSS REALTY, the upcoming resort is designed to offer a blend of comfort and nature, catering to wildlife enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and corporate groups. The property will feature 50 spacious rooms, providing an upscale stay experience in the heart of one of India's most popular national parks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News