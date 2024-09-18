TCS inks 2-year partnership deal with McDonald's Philippines

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) informed that it has signed a two-year partnership with George Yang-led Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), master franchise holder of McDonald's in Philippines to modernize IT Landscape for 760+ restaurants. The two-year partnership is TCS first engagement with McDonalds in the Asia-Pacific region, stated TCS in an exchange filing. TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonalds current systems in the Philippines to the cloud. By harnessing its deep industry expertise and contextual knowledge in SAP-led business systems transformation, TCS will upgrade the IT infrastructure of GADC, resulting in better insights, improved decision-making, and optimized operational performance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The two-year partnership is TCS first engagement with McDonalds in the Asia-Pacific region, stated TCS in an exchange filing.

GADC has grown significantly in the Philippines over the last few years, anchored on its commitment to digital transformation, including standardization of the IT landscape across all its restaurants nationwide.

TCS will also integrate other SAP capabilities to ensure comprehensive data management and automation solutions tailored to GADCs needs. These integrations will significantly enhance the fast-food chains proficiency in financial management, materials management, enterprise asset management, project management, sales and distribution, user interface, and master data management.

This strategic partnership highlights TCS growing presence in the Philippines, where it has been operational since 2008. With over 5,000 employees in the Philippines, TCS supports customers across diverse sectors in the region including, telecom, banking and finance, real estate, and airlines, driving their growth and transformation. TCS has also been recognised as a Top Employer in the Philippines from 2017 to 2024.

Shiju Varghese, country head of TCS Philippines, said, We are pleased to partner with GADC on this significant engagement that marks an important step for TCS Philippines as we expand our presence in the region's fast-food industry. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of SAP S/4HANA and the innovative potential of SAP BTP, we aim to enhance McDonald's operational efficiency and customer experience, for business innovation and excellence.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 12,434 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 2.25% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 62,613 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of TCS ended 3.49% lower at Rs 4,346.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News