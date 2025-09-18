Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,510 a premium of 86.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,423.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 93.35 points or 0.37% to 25,423.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.53% to 9.89.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GST 2.0 is not just about taxation but also about making life easier for households and businesses

GST 2.0 is not just about taxation but also about making life easier for households and businesses

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 70%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 70%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day on Fed Rate cut; pharma shares jump

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day on Fed Rate cut; pharma shares jump

Azad inaugurates its lean manufacturing facility at Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad

Azad inaugurates its lean manufacturing facility at Tunikibollaram IP, Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon