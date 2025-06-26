Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nikkei ends up 1.65% led by tech stocks

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese stocks bucked the weak regional trend as tech stocks surged fueled by Nvidia's record high close overnight amid positive sentiment around AI adoption.

The Nikkei average closed up 1.65 percent at 39,584.58, after having hit 39,615.59 in intraday trading, a level last seen on January 31.

The broader Topix index settled 0.81 percent higher at 2,804.69. Advantest, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group surged 4-6 percent.

Automakers ended mostly lower as Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa reiterated that U.S. auto tariffs are unacceptable and it is in the national interest to protect the auto industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

