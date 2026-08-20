NISUS launches its first tokenised offering - NIFCOT1

Aimed to bring RWAs onto blockchain infrastructure with institutional-grade safeguards

Nisus Finance Services Co announced the launch of NIFCOT1, its first tokenised offering backed by the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, the Company's DIFC-regulated real estate fund based in Dubai, investing in completed, pre-leased and income-generating residential and commercial assets across the GCC and EMEA.

It marks a significant milestone in the evolution of institutional real estate investing.

The launch represents Nisus Finance's first step towards bringing regulated real-world assets (RWAs) onto blockchain infrastructure through a compliance-first investment framework.

Structured through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), NIFCOT1 represents tokenised economic interests linked to the fund. The first offering comprises 100,000 digital ownership tokens. With a USD 50 million inaugural issuance, within a broader USD 500 million multi-tranche roadmap. It is being brought to market with Toyow, the digital asset marketplace operated by Xchain Technologies FZCO, under a memorandum of understanding covering the full roadmap, and is the first asset to list on the Toyow Marketplace.

The structure has been designed around institutional-grade safeguards. Ownership records are maintained on-chain for real-time auditability, with token custody and transfer. All participants complete KYC and onboarding before allocation, subject to applicable jurisdictional restrictions, and token holders receive contractual economic rights through the SPV rather than governance rights over the underlying fund.

By digitising ownership interests rather than altering the underlying assets, tokenisation creates a more accessible and transparent investment layer while preserving the existing regulated fund structure. With private real estate traditionally requiring large capital commitments and limited access, Nisus Finance sees RWA tokenisation as a significant step towards modernising private markets combining regulated asset management with blockchain infrastructure to enhance transparency, operational efficiency and compliance.