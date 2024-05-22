Business Standard
Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 234.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 39.15 crore
Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 234.78% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 39.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 148.06% to Rs 12.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 148.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.1529.90 31 148.75133.38 12 OPM %12.956.22 -10.337.22 - PBDT5.722.04 180 19.5110.31 89 PBT5.251.64 220 17.828.51 109 NP2.310.69 235 12.134.89 148
First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

