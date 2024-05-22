Business Standard
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.32% to Rs 98.23 crore
Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 64.52% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.32% to Rs 98.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.77% to Rs 7.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 410.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.23103.75 -5 410.91405.41 1 OPM %4.373.85 -5.785.55 - PBDT2.592.64 -2 16.9320.50 -17 PBT0.951.14 -17 10.5014.19 -26 NP1.020.62 65 7.8010.10 -23
First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

