Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 35.75 croreNet profit of Nitin Castings rose 44.19% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.7539.87 -10 OPM %15.4411.54 -PBDT8.006.00 33 PBT7.455.52 35 NP5.713.96 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content