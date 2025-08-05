Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 793.31 croreNet profit of Nitin Spinners declined 2.68% to Rs 40.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 793.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 802.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales793.31802.97 -1 OPM %14.0214.80 -PBDT92.0093.64 -2 PBT55.1356.93 -3 NP40.9942.12 -3
