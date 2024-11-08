Nitta Gelatin India standalone net profit declines 22.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 132.34 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 22.16% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 132.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales132.34123.27 7 OPM %19.1621.53 -PBDT29.2735.41 -17 PBT25.9131.84 -19 NP19.5325.09 -22
