NLC India Ltd soars 7%, up for third straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 265.85, up 7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.58% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% gain in NIFTY and a 16.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 265.85, up 7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. NLC India Ltd has added around 2.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News